All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 13 — Odell Highway — Male arrested for strangulation and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 14 — Highway 35, Parkdale — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile male cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Sept. 13 — Dee Highway at milepost 10 — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 14 — Hunter Road, 600 block — Juvenile male cited and released for criminal mischief II following an incident.
Sept. 14 — Brookside Drive, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 13 — Martin Road, 1300 block — Suspected identity theft and fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 8 — Dee Highway — Single-vehicle traffic crash reported.
Sept. 10 — N.E. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 14 — Highway 35 at milepost 73 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash in Parkdale.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 13 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant out of Washington County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 8 — Polallie Trailhead — Car prowl reported in the Parkdale area.
Sept. 8 — Highway 35, 13000 block — A vehicle was reported to have been broken into at Elk Meadow Trailhead at Hood River Meadows.
Sept. 8 — Parkdale — Online report of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Tamanawas Falls trailhead.
Sept. 11 — Reed Road, 2900 block — Theft I reported.
Sept. 12 — Indian Creek Road, 1400 block — Theft I reported.
Sept. 12 — Parkdale — A vehicle was reported to have been broken into at Tamanawas Falls.
Other:
Sept. 8 — Ehrck Hill 3400 block — Lost phone reported.
Sept. 15 — Willow Flat Road, 3700 block — Deputy responded to an unattended death of an 89-year-old female.
Sept. 15 — Gateway Drive — Male taken into custody on a peace officer’s hold (mental hold).
