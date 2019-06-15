Authors get into their own acts as three local playwrights present original one-acts in “Short Plays by Local Authors” June 21-23 at Hood River Adult Center Theater (ACT).
The plays, done in staged-reading format, are:
- “The Case of the Striking Red Shoes” by Jim Tindall of White Salmon — A modernized, humorous send-up of “gumshoe detective” mystery done in radio-theater style.
“To my way of thinking, maybe the perpetrator needs a bonus, a bungalow on the beach, a parade ...”
- “Woman at the Dumpster” by Kay Smithwick of Hood River — A one-woman show that works out as an internal monologue on the topic of compassion.
“I believe if Jesus were here on earth today, walking around like you and me, he wouldn’t be sitting in this nice cool, comfortable place.”
- “R-H-Y-T-I-D-O-M-E” by Gary Young of Hood River — A serio-comic allegory about strength in vulnerability, and loyalty to one’s individual passions.
“Without the highs and lows, life is flat-line city on the old ticker monitor — death ...”
Shows are June 21-22 at 7 p.m. and June 23 at 2 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2060 Sterling Place, on the Heights next to Gorge Sports Club. The production is suitable for all ages, but deals with mature themes.
Admission is $10 at the door; beer and wine and other refreshments are available. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Each performance includes a talk-back with the playwrights, facilitated by Kirby Neumann-Rea.
Smithwick performs her own play, and Tindall portrays one of his own characters. Young is also show producer.
Don’t let the local posters confuse you: The ACT production features an image of William Shakespeare in cool shades, not to be confused with the stylized Bard used in the “Much Ado About Shakespeare” production at Columbia Center for the Arts June 21-22 and June 28-29. Details in Happenings, page A9.
