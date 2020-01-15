Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center (DRC), a community non-profit specializing in interpersonal mediations, facilitations and communication workshops, trained and certified 12 new mediators in 2019. Participants leave the 40-hour Basic Mediation Training prepared to address conflicts in their professional lives as lawyers, teachers, managers, counselors, government employees and more, said a press release.
Six Rivers DRC has offered the foundational mediation training course since 2006, and is “thrilled” to see more Gorge locals committed to learning conflict resolution skills. Said Executive Director Marti Dane, “Conflict intervention is complex, fraught with consequence and ultimately one of the most salient needs in our society.”
Trainers are Dane and Training Director Nicolia Mehrling.
CENTRL Office, the Port of Hood River, Hood River Fire Hall, Riverside Church and Windermere Real Estate provided the spaces to hold these trainings. More than a dozen community members volunteered to act as disputants in role plays so trainees could hone their skills.
“The team at Six Rivers appreciates everyone who contributed time and effort to make this training possible,” Dane said.
Six Rivers is dedicated to spreading these skills throughout the Gorge and is very proud of the 12 new mediators who are now equipped to resolve conflicts, said a press release.
Mehrling said, “Mediation involves versatile skills and we are excited to see where they take what they learned.”
About Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center: Established in 2003, Six Rivers DRC is a non-profit 501c3 organization that provides low-cost conflict resolution and education services. Six Rivers DRC mediators and facilitators are highly trained volunteers dedicated to helping people work together to resolve family, business, government, housing, and neighborhood disputes.
