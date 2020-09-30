Skamania County Emergency Medical and Rescue Services rescue dogs and horse from rolled vehicle
Carson -- Skamania County Emergency Medical Services and Rescue (SCEMS) responded to a rollover accident 10 miles north of Carson in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest at 2:03 p.m. on Sept. 28. Crews were advised that a truck and horse trailer were over the embankment and that the single occupant was out of the vehicle and uninjured but the upside down trailer still had animals inside.
Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle, a large pickup truck with a truck bed camper, had rolled on its passenger side with two dogs still located inside, according to an agency press release. The attached two stall horse trailer had rolled onto its roof with one horse trapped inside.
SCEMS crews began working to stabilize the truck and trailer with assistance from Bob’s Auto and Towing. Crews were able to access and rescue the two dogs from the truck and camper but due to the position of the trailer and the complexity in which the horse’s rear legs were pinned, extrication with power tools was required. The horse’s front and rear legs were pinned by the stall dividers and the horse was lying on the roof of the upside down trailer, according to the press release. Once the horse was sedated by a veterinarian, crews were able to access the inside of the trailer and cut the dividers away from the horse’s legs. Once freed, the horse exited the trailer and was reunited with her owner. The animals suffered minor injuries.
