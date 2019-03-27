Hood River Sheriff’s Office held a joint boat operations-dive exercise at Hood River Marina Sunday, with Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team.

After working out logistics with the Port of Hood River, the training consisted of locating, rigging, and removing various navigational hazards and trash from the marina bottom. During the training, a full-size boat trailer, a 55-gallon drum and miscellaneous trash was removed.

“Trainings such as this is an extremely valuable tool so search and rescue teams can work together to ensure water operations can be completed with the least amount of risk possible,” said Skamania Sgt. Arne Gonser.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to work with them and how they operate, what their safety requirements are and how we can better help them in the future, and vice versa, so we can work with in the future with speed and efficiency,” said Curtis Kowall, Hood River marine deputy.

The marina provided a practical training experience.

“We’ve known about several objects in the water,” Kowall said. “The trailer has been underwater for at least 20 years, they were able to pull that out because it’s a safety concern: When the water is shallow, it’s a navigation hazard.”

The barrel, he said, “We’re not even sure what (originally) was in it, it was empty and full of holes, it was so rotted out.”

Kowall said Skamania works with agencies up and down the Columbia to find training opportunities, and the agencies support each other in actual incidents, including retrieval of a vehicle from the Hood River on March 3.

In incidents, “We offer a safety boat for them to make sure their divers are safe,” Kowall said.

“It’s great for us to work with them, whether it’s in the capacity of law enforcement, such as looking for a weapon or a vehicle, or some other search for something pertaining to a crime, or environmental assistance, because they have capabilities we don’t,” Kowall said.

He and fellow Deputy Adam Vandenbosch, who is assigned to marine duty in the summer, do patrols and responses on the Columbia and other bodies of water in the county.

“They’re really great at what they do,” Kowall said the volunteer Skamania team, who hail from many parts of the Gorge including Hood River.

“They work in a very difficult environment,” he said. “The Columbia River is astoundingly challenging,

“It’s a good training opportunity in the marinas, which are challenging because of visibility and cold water.”

On March 3, the Skamania team assisted Hood River Deputies rig and remove a vehicle that had crashed into the Hood River. The driver escaped uninjured and the vehicle was removed before any contaminates polluted the river, authorities said.