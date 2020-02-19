The Skyline Foundation will host its annual fundraising gala, “Cultivate Columbia,” on Saturday, March 21 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn in Hood River.
The event will honor community volunteers Chuck and Camille Hinman for their decades of compassionate service to Gorge communities, according to a Skyline press release.
The evening will begin with an artist reception, where guests can mingle with featured artists, as well as view and purchase their work. Guests will also enjoy wine and beer, and have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items.
The artist reception will be followed by a three-course dinner provided by the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn and Ingrid’s Cheesecakes & Pastries, with wine from AniChe Cellars and Domain Pouillon, and beer from Everybody’s Brewing.
A live auction will follow dinner and include original art donated by the featured artists, a sailing trip through the San Juan Islands, a hot air balloon excursion, a golf get-a-way, and four tickets to a Blazers game with lodging, according to the press release.
“We are thrilled to honor Chuck and Camille and bring our communities together to celebrate their years of dedication through the Cultivate Columbia event,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Foundation executive director. “Through the generosity of our philanthropic partners, we are able to provide an amazing and memorable experience for our guests, honor an extraordinary couple, and raise funds to help us create healthier and happier communities.”
This year’s event is sponsored by Hunsaker Oil Company, Insitu, First Interstate Bank, Molina Healthcare of Washington, Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom, Stevenson Family Foundation, USI, Cerner and Bob & Heather Weisfield, and supported through in-kind donations from local businesses. Tickets are $90 for individuals or $700 for a table of eight.
All net proceeds from Skyline Foundation’s gala will be used to support the essential programs and services Skyline Hospital provides to its communities.
For more information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, call 509-637-2603 or email dawnnielson@skylinehospital.org.
About the Skyline Foundation
The Skyline Foundation is a private non-profit corporation dedicated to providing accessible and quality health care for the residents and visitors of the Gorge.
Its mission is to support, enhance, and expand the activities of Skyline Hospital and improve the health and well-being of the people it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.