Portland native Kristoffer Lindstrom, MSW, LICSW is Skyline Health Medical Clinic’s first behavioral health consultant. He began caring for patients in May and invites those in need of behavioral health services to schedule an appointment.
Lindstrom graduated from Walla Walla University with a Master’s Degree in Social Work and is a trauma-informed licensed independent clinical social worker with more than 20 years of experience. According to a Skyline press release, he is skilled in working with clients of all ethnic and demographic backgrounds and has varied experience in numerous aspects of social work to include: Individual and group therapy, assessment, treatment planning, case management, care coordination and outreach and crisis management.
“I’m passionate about providing practical tools to effectively help manage symptoms of depression, anxiety, stress and other related issues — helping a person live a more valued life,” Lindstrom said. “Every person has a unique story which shapes us into who we are today. My role is to hear a patient’s story and offer new perspectives to help make positive changes.”
Lindstrom is fluent in Spanish and enjoys hiking, biking, running and projects that involve construction or creating.
Skyline Health Medical Clinic is accepting new patients. Virtual Visits and online scheduling available for patient convenience. To make an appointment, call 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.