Is your child playing a school sport this year? If so, join Skyline Hospital Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Clinic, and NorthShore Medical Group on Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. for a free sports screening.
This year’s screening will take place at NorthShore, located at 65371 Highway 14, and is open to all students who will be participating in school sports.
“Skyline Hospital is thrilled to partner with NorthShore in bringing this free service to our community,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Hospital’s chief executive officer. “We have collaborated with our local health providers to offer these screenings for more than 15 years and look forward to continuing to work together — delivering the best health care to those we serve.”
This is a once a year opportunity to receive your athlete’s mandatory sports physical free of charge and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The screening keeps your child’s record up-to-date for two years.
Participants may fill out the necessary forms and obtain parental permission prior to the event. Parents need not be present if the forms are complete and signed by a student’s legal guardian. To download the forms, visit www.skylinehospital.com.
For more information, call Skyline Hospital Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Clinic at 509-493-5119.
