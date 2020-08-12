Bill and Patty Morrissey, front, and Kristyn Fix and Dave Aiken raise a toast in the “Heights Alley Porches,” the new name for Slopeswell’s custom outside seating amenity once known as “parklets.” The porches were moved two weeks ago behind the business from 12th Street, In addition to the booths, Slopeswell added socially-distant tables and fencing, giving it even more room than when the booths were installed in June. The “parklets” were among those created to provide businesses with outdoor seating, in light of coronavirus restrictions for bars and restaurants. Other sites, downtown and on Portway, were and initially permitted by the city of Hood River. Slopeswell was told to move the two 10-by-6-foot units because they were in violation of Oregon Department of Transportation rules. “We have more room and it’s quiet and private. This has been a blessing in disguise,” said Fix, Slopeswell general manager.Kirby Neumann-Rea photo
