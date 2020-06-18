104409468_256891078741256_8252562894657800187_n.jpg

Positioned at the west end of Dock Road, firefighters rigged hose to two pumpers and shot a high arc of water for about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea
Wy’East Fire District Pine Grove Odell volunteers and Hood River Fire Department personnel teamed up to fight a small but unusual ground fire Thursday at 5:15 p.m., on a long, narrow island in the middle of the Hood River just south of Interstate 84. No one was seen in the area and the cause of the fire is unknown.
 

