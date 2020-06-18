Wy’East Fire District Pine Grove Odell volunteers and Hood River Fire Department personnel teamed up to fight a small but unusual ground fire Thursday at 5:15 p.m., on a long, narrow island in the middle of the Hood River just south of Interstate 84. No one was seen in the area and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Small but unusual ground fire starts in the Hood River
- Kirby Neumann-Rea
