Jenni Donahue is the SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) Volunteer of the Year for the Northeast Area, serving Baker, Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Umatilla and Wasco counties.

“We are proud to share that Jenni, a member of SMART’s Hood River Leadership Council, has taken the honor for 2019,” said Paula Seid, SMART’s senior program manager for the Northeast Area.

“I love to watch the adults that come in to read with kids,” Donahue said. “They love it so much. Who loves it more, the kids or the adults? I’m not sure. And when the kids get to take a book home, they are beyond excited. It’s such a great program, I love the relationship building-aspect of it.”

Donahue was selected from more than 95 volunteers for her outstanding commitment to serving local kids. SMART’s first Site Coordinator in Hood River County, Donahue began volunteering in Parkdale in 2001 and joined SMART’s Leadership Council in 2003. She is actively involved in recruiting volunteers and in local fundraising efforts, including the annual SMART Sip in the Gorge event.

“Our work providing one-on-one reading sessions and books to kids simply wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated volunteers who give time each week to help kids build reading confidence, skills, and get excited about reading and learning,” Seid said.

“We are so grateful to Jenni for the time and talent she shares with SMART.

“Jenni truly exemplifies the spirit of community-mindedness at the heart of our work,” said Seid. “Her longstanding dedication to ensuring that kids in Hood River County have the support they need to read and succeed is truly inspirational.”

As part of SMART’s Volunteer of the Year award program, Donahue was recognized at SMART’s statewide fundraiser, the Alphabet Ball, in Portland on Feb. 8, and will be recognized at the Northeast Area’s upcoming event, the SMART Sip in the Gorge, benefiting programs in Wasco and Hood River County schools.

To learn more about SMART or sign up to volunteer, visit www.getSMARToregon.org or call 971-634-1614.

SMART is a statewide nonprofit organization that envisions an Oregon where every child can read and is empowered to succeed.

“We engage community volunteers to read one-on-one with PreK through third grade children, helping strengthen literacy skills and encourage a love of reading,” Seid said.

Children in the program receive 14 new books throughout the school year.