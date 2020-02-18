A Portland man died at Mount Hood Meadows on Sunday following a snowboarding fall and subsequent life-saving efforts.
Medics were dispatched to Meadows following a snowboarding fall on Feb. 16, but the male involved in the fall, 45-year-old Ryan Zeitner, was pronounced dead by medics shortly after their arrival. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office (HRCSO) was dispatched approximately 11:17 a.m.
The Medical Examiner’s office responded, and interviews were conducted by HRCSO deputies. The Sheriff’s Office stated that no further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.