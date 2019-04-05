SOAR Immigration Legal Services is offering free citizenship classes in Hood River this spring.
The classes are designed to prepare learners for the U.S. naturalization interview and exam, which includes an assessment of English reading and writing abilities, U.S. history and civics. Orientation and registration occurs in class on the first day.
Hood River classes will take place from 2-5 p.m. from April 14 through July 7 in the library’s meeting room. Please register in advance. If students are unable to register in advance, they can register through the second week of classes as space allows.
Students should bring their lawful permanent residence card (green card) to the first day of class.
For more information, please contact Angie Kelly at 503-384-2482 ext. 116 or at akelly@emoregon.org.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
