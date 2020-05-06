Restrictions on some outdoor recreational activities in Washington were lifted Tuesday, May 5, but the partial reopening does not mean that the state is relaxing its stance on safety precautions.
“Outdoor recreation is one of the best things we can do to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being for Washingtonians during a time of great stress and isolation … and springtime in our state is Washington at its best and people want to be out enjoying outdoor activities in a safe and responsible way,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in an official statement. “If we see a sharp uptake in the number of people who are getting sick or are not following appropriate steps, then we won’t hesitate to scale this back again. This is not a return to normal. This is only a beginning phase of relaxing outdoor recreation restrictions.”
Day use at Washington Sate Parks and public lands owned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or Washington State Department of National Resources (DNR) is now allowed, as are fishing, hunting and golfing. Inslee stressed that public gatherings, events, team sports and camping are not resuming at this time. State-owned parks along the Columbia River Gorge and ocean beaches will remain closed, said the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. Areas owned by DNR, including Buck Creek and Larch Mountain, are part of the reopening.
Inslee announced Friday that he is extending Washington’s stay-at-home order through at least the end of May; across the river, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order extending Oregon’s state of emergency through July 6, which allows Brown to maintain the stay-at-home order, along with other virus-related executive orders. The initial state of emergency was due to expire May 7.
“Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect; however, the governor can still lift her orders as the COVID-19 situation warrants, as she did with her order delaying non-urgent medical procedures,” said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Brown’s office, in an email to KGW8. “Our efforts to move forward with safely reopening Oregon will be gradual, incremental, and based on science and data.”
Oregon State Parks announced Monday that their camping will remain closed at least through May 25, and while day use will open sooner than camping, the date will be determined by Gov. Brown's framework.
Both Oregon and Washington governments have announced phased plans for reopening, but have yet to begin rolling out the first phase, and local governments are still waiting for state direction.
As of press time, Klickitat County had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three fatalities and 12 recovered patients; Wasco County had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one fatality and seven recovered patients; Hood River County had nine confirmed cases — four of which were within the same family — with four recovered patients; Sherman County had one confirmed case, who recovered; and Gilliam County has had zero confirmed cases.
The states of Washington, Oregon and California — recently joined by Colorado and Nevada — have formed an alliance called the Western States Pact to create a shared approach for reopening their economies, based on three core principles: “Our residents’ health comes first;” “Health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide these decisions;” and “Our states will only be effective by working together.”
While each governor will develop their own state-specific plans for reopening, they will work together to share best practices and abide by the foundational principals, said a press release.
