The first Singer-Songwriters Showcase brings together seven Gorge artists to Hood River Valley Adult Center on June 8.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $10 at the door, and all proceeds support Meals on Wheels senior nutrition program.

The event will be a chance to see several well-known Gorge performers and others either new to the area, performing publicly for the first time or the first time in years.

What they all have in common is they wrote all the songs themselves.

On the bill are veteran performers Mark Daly, Alonzo Garbanzo, Les Vaughn, Carinne Carpenter, Priya Kendrick, Cynthia Yoshida and Harold McBain, who put together the show along with Adult Center Theater.

McBain, who lives in Mosier, will present a few of a long list of songs he’s been writing for years. He moved to The Dalles in 1964 and performed often in the 1970s with the late Michael Falaseta, and slowly got back into it a couple of years ago.

“The inspiration for me was to have the opportunity to play more music and to see other people have the opportunity to do the same thing,” McBain said.