Elected positions from special districts throughout Hood River County will be up for re-election.
Deadline to apply is March 21.
Anyone interested in filing should contact the County Elections Division.
Two posts are open on the Hood River Port board: Position 4, held by Brian Shortt, and Position 5, held by Hoby Streich. Shortt has announced he will not seek re-election.
Kristi Chapman of Hood River and Michael B. Fox of Parkdale have filed for Position 4. Note: the March 6 edition incorrectly stated that Dave Meriwether is up for re-election. Meriwether’s Position 3 has two more years on the term.
Also on the ballot will be two county-wide revenue measures: A proposal to increase the county property tax rate by up to 89 cents per $1,000 assessed value, and another to charge a 5 percent sales tax on prepared food and beverages.
Districts with seats open include Columbia Gorge Community College, Port of Hood River, Port of Cascade Locks, Hood River County School District, Parkdale and West Side fire departments, and Wy’East Fire District.
Others are Crystal Springs and Ice Fountain water districts, Hood River County Library District, Columbia Gorge ESD, Mt. Hood Community College, Odell sanitary and Parkdale sanitary districts.
In Cascade Locks, three Port positions are up for vote: Position 2 incumbent Brad Lorang and Position 3 incumbent Dean Bump have filed for re-election, as has John Stipan for his Position 1.
Charlotte Arnold has filed to run again for her Position 4 on CGCC Board.
For the Hood River County Transportation District, incumbents Leticia Valle and Rob Brostoff have filed for their posts; all positions are at-large and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
For Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, Art Carroll has filed for re-election and Suzanne Cross has added her name to the list. All positions are at-large, and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
Incumbent Hood River County School District Board Chair Chrissy Reitz has filed for Position 1, and Position 3 incumbent Corinda Hankins-Elliott has also re-filed. Also on the ballot will be the board positions held by Tom Scully (Position 5) and appointee Brandi Sheppard (Position 6). Sheppard is filling out the term left vacant in 2017 with the resignation of former director Mark Johnson.
Others are Crystal Springs and Ice Fountain water districts, Hood River County Library District, Columbia Gorge ESD, Mt. Hood Community College, Odell sanitary and Parkdale sanitary districts.
In Cascade Locks, three Port positions are up for vote: Position 2 incumbent Brad Lorang and Position 3 incumbent Dean Bump have filed for re-election, as has John Stipan for his Position 1.
Charlotte Arnold has filed to run again for her Position 4 on CGCC Board.
For the Hood River County Transportation District, incumbents Leticia Valle and Rob Brostoff have filed for their posts; all positions are at-large and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
For Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, Art Carroll has filed for re-election and Suzanne Cross has added her name to the list. All positions are at-large, and voters will cast ballots for three candidates.
Incumbent Hood River County School District Board Chair Chrissy Reitz has filed for Position 1, and Position 3 incumbent Corinda Hankins-Elliott has also re-filed. Also on the ballot will be the board positions held by Tom Scully (Position 5) and appointee Brandi Sheppard (Position 6). Sheppard is filling out the term left vacant in 2017 with the resignation of former director Mark Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.