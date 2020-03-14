Theo McCormick, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, won first place in Radio Commentary at the Diana Vazquez Duque Invitational Speech Tournament on March 7. Senior Maggie Bertrand brought home a third place win in Dramatic Interpretation. Both qualified to compete at the OSAA State tournament. Held at Oregon City High School, 34 schools competed in this, the final contest of the regular high school season. Hood River took 15 students in 24 events. The Duo Interpretation team of Bertrand and junior Jacob Kaplan qualified for the final round of competition, as did freshman Sadie Smith in Informative Speaking.
