A2 speech and debate new.jpg

Theo McCormick and Maggie Bertrand, Hood River Valley High School seniors.

 Submitted photo

Theo McCormick, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, won first place in Radio Commentary at the Diana Vazquez Duque Invitational Speech Tournament on March 7. Senior Maggie Bertrand brought home a third place win in Dramatic Interpretation. Both qualified to compete at the OSAA State tournament. Held at Oregon City High School, 34 schools competed in this, the final contest of the regular high school season. Hood River took 15 students in 24 events. The Duo Interpretation team of Bertrand and junior Jacob Kaplan qualified for the final round of competition, as did freshman Sadie Smith in Informative Speaking.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.