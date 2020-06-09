The recent spike of COVID-19 cases identified in Hood River County is the result increased testing associated with recently-identified clusters of cases, as well as increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of already identified cases, according to the Hood River County Health Department.
"Most of the positive lab results that came to us over the past weekend were people associated with earlier positive cases and our contact tracers had already been corresponding with them," said a county press release.
Of the 1,535 tested as of Monday, June 8 (the health department's most recent report prior to publication), 59 tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 12 cases have recovered.
Interviews and daily check-ins with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts revealed that many of these recently identified cases likely didn't catch COVID while they were at work, but at activities outside of work, where employees met up and gathered in groups.
"If we are to continue to contain this virus in a way that preserves the capacity of our healthcare system and protects the most vulnerable among us, it will require a commitment from all members of our community to stay home when they are ill and adhere to measures in keeping with national, state, and local health guidelines and requirements," said a county press release. "Gathering with those outside your immediate living unit, group meetings and activities are still being discouraged."
The Hood River County Health Department continues to advise that those with underlying medical conditions or other risk factors minimize interactions with people outside of their family unit.
It is recommended that individuals, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a face covering at all times in settings where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals outside their family or living unit cannot be maintained. If you are in public and cannot maintain a 6 foot physical distance from someone who is not a member of your own household, the health department states that you should be wearing a mask.
If you believe that you are a close contact to a positive case and have not been contacted by a public health employee, please call your local Public Health Department. If you live in Wasco, Sherman, or Gilliam counties you would call North Central Public Health District 541-464-6550. Klickitat County residents should call 509-773-4565. Skamania County residents please call 509-427-3850. Hood River County residents can call 541-386-1115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.