Wanted: Personal Protection Equipment - aka PPE.
Local doctors are supporting the Hood River County Health Department by conducting donation drop-offs three times a week for masks, gowns, and other protective gear used in the medical and first response fields.
Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg, County Health Officer, is overseeing the stockpiling and distribution of PPEs, to relieve a Gorge-wide shortage in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and rising demand for PPE.
“Currently, our supplies are running low and we are asking for help from the community with PPE donations,” said Dr. Christopher Swisher, a Hood River pediatric dentist. “These donations will help protect our first responders. We are looking for any PPE equipment, but are specifically short of masks, gowns, and gloves. Respirators and N95 masks are the most protective masks for first responders.”
The program is accepting used and new masks and other equipment Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1 to 2 p.m., until further notice at the Hood River County building, on 6th and State, in downtown Hood River.
PPE donations days start March 27 at the Hood River County building. Donations will be accepted on the exterior of the building to limit exposure indoors and practice safe distancing.
In addition to the general public, organizers are reaching out to industries -construction, nail salons, fabrication plants, closed health clinics, veterinarians, and others.
While homemade medical gowns are acceptable to donate, Dr. Neal Douglas of Heritage Family Medicine advises against donating homemade protective masks, as most tend to be ineffective. He does encourage donations of face shields, or any form of eye protection that seals around the eyes - Douglas himself is currently using a snorkel mask when he performs drive-thru COVID-19 tests for his patients. "You just have to make do with what you've got," he said, "that's kind of the way I'm approaching this, you do the best you can with what you've got."
Because repeated potential exposure to the novel coronavirus increases the risk of contracting it, "All of us healthcare workers are taking a really significant risk," Douglas said. "That's why healthcare workers running out of PPE is a disaster."
Swisher said, “We will collect, sort, and catalog the cache. The County Health Department will receive requests from direct communication with all the Gorge hospitals and distribution will be based on need, not size of hospital. Currently, there is strong collaboration between the hospitals.”
The Hood River County Health Department currently organizes a weekly call with approximately 50 healthcare professionals in the valley to talk through different problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, discussing possible solutions and ways to pool resources.
"Behind the scenes, there is a ton of work going on to protect our community," Douglas said. "The doctors in the community are banding together to try and come up with solutions."
