A state-led audit found that students with disabilities aren’t receiving adequate support from Oregon schools due to limited funding, rising caseloads, difficulty hiring and retaining special education teachers and other factors.
The audit, led by the Oregon Secretary of State Audits Division mainly using data from the 2018-19 school year, had a damning view of the state of special education in Oregon.
“Children in some parts of the state are not receiving adequate services or experience gaps in services, in part, because (the state) lacks a strategic plan to guide decision-making around the use of special education resources,” stated the audit report. “Children with disabilities who do not receive adequate services may have difficulties realizing their educational and life potential.”
According to the audit, most Oregon school districts and early childhood education providers have a hard time properly taking care of and educating students in special education classes. Part of this is due to rising caseloads, the report states.
