The Historic Columbia River Highway was closed Tuesday and Wednesday between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest following a small slide early Tuesday.
ODOT geologists and hydrologists were inspecting the area Wednesday to make sure the hillside doesn’t present any further slide danger in light of recent heavy rains, according to Don Hamilton of ODOT.
The highway reopened Thursdy. Some fallen debris was also seen Wednesday east of Multnomah Falls, but travel on the section was not affected.
“Between the heavy rain and the damage from the (2017) Eagle Creek fire, these are certainly areas of concern,” Hamilton noted, advising that travelers should be on guard throughout the historic highway and trails affected by the fire. (Many remain closed outright.)
Signs were posted and ODOT vehicles block use of the road, and pedestrians were also advised not to use the closed portion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.