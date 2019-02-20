Governor Kate Brown joined students and members of the Oregon Task Force on School Safety in support of Senate Bill 584, the Oregon Safe to Learn Act, said a press release from Brown’s office.

“Oregon has not been untouched by violence in schools, and I don’t want any other parents to lose their children to senseless brutality,” said Brown, “That’s why the work of the School Safety Task Force is so important. It brings together educators and administrators with mental health professionals and law enforcement under a common goal: Making our schools — and our kids — safer.”

The Oregon Task Force on School Safety was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2014. In January 2017, the task force launched the School Safety Tip Line, which now has more than 1,100 schools on board and has received more than 2,000 tips via text, call or computer, said a press release.

Senate Bill 584 is the next focus for the task force, creating a Statewide School Safety and Prevention System within the Department of Education. The bill would allow for 15 specialists statewide to support schools in preventing bullying, harassment and youth suicide, and establish multidisciplinary student safety assessment systems to identify, assess and support students who present a potential risk for violence to others, said a press release.