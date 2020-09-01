Temperatures are expected to climb into at least the mid-90s this week in some parts of Oregon. Health officials are recommending people prevent heat-related illnesses that can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“People may not realize that heat-related illnesses can be deadly,” said Tom Jeanne, the deputy state health officer at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Public Health Division. “Extreme heat conditions pose a higher risk for children, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions as well as athletes and outdoor workers.” Also at higher risk are people with low incomes because, said an OHA press release, they often can’t afford air conditioning for their homes or they live outdoors where they are more exposed.
Stay cool
Stay in air-conditioned places, if possible. Avoid relying on a fan as your main cooling device, particularly when the temperature is 90 or above.
Limit exposure to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when UV rays are strongest. Try to schedule activities in the morning and evening.
Use cool compresses, misting, and cool showers and baths.
Never leave infants or children in a parked car. Nor should pets be left in parked cars — they can suffer heat-related illness, too.
Stay hydrated
Regardless of your level of activity, drink plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty and especially when working outside.
Avoid alcohol or liquids containing large amounts of sugar.
Make sure your family, friends and neighbors drink enough water.
Stay informed
Keep up to date on the temperature and heat index when planning activities to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. The heat index measures how hot it feels outside when factoring in humidity with the actual air temperature. Visit www.osaa.org/heatindex or www.weather.gov for up-to-date weather watches, warnings or advisories.
