Skunk Brothers Spirits has announced that its crowd fund campaign on Start Engine has been extended through the end of June 2020.
Skunk Brothers Spirits is a disabled veteran, family-owned grain-to-grass distillery producing high quality whiskey, moonshine and other spirits. You can view the campaign at Skunk Brothers on Start Engine.
Skunk Brothers is owned and run by a three-generation family of military veterans “with a history in moonshining,” according to a Skunk Brothers press release.
The company patriarch was nicknamed "Skunk" based on a childhood incident during a snowstorm in the dark when he thought he was grabbing for his dog, but it ended up being a skunk, according to the press release. Skunk was known as a moonshiner and served in the U.S. Marines.
Skunk’s son, company CEO Scott Donoho, has been active in the USAF, U.S. Air National Guard and a State of Oregon fireighter for a combined 23 years. Scott’s brother, sister and son are all military veterans. His wife, Jamie Donoho, is veteran and is also a cancer survivor.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skunk Brothers produced hand sanitizer at their distillery and distributed to first responders.
Skunk Brothers recently released its Smoke Jumper Bourbon. Smoker Jumper, a term for firefighters who parachute into remote regions to fight forest fires, is a bourbon dedicated to firefighters.
“As a firefighter in the military, I wanted to create something we could make as a tribute to firefighters. The Smoke Jumpers are some of the most hard-working fire fighters out there,” said Scott Donoho.
“Working with Start Engine, we are seeking to raise capital to remove bottlenecks in the distilling process and ramp up production to meet our exploding demand. We want to continue expanding our product line, incorporating age-accelerated whiskey into our repertoire — as well as a bevy of other exciting offerings. These investments will allow Skunk Brothers to grow well beyond the Columbia River Gorge market and buck the seasonality of the tourism market,” said Donoho.
For more information, visit www.skunkbrothersspirits.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
