Five years after its founding, Stoked Roasters + Coffeehouse has been sold.
Stoked has a roastery and tasting room in Hood River, and a coffee bar in Park City, Utah. It was founded by entrepreneur Jax Mariash.
Stoked roasts its 100 percent organic whole bean coffee blends in Hood River, and also sells instant coffee and has a growing online coffee subscription program.
Mariash said in a press release that she is turning the reigns over to new owner Katelyn Kohl, who will be joined by her siblings and co-owners Cameron and Emily Curtis.
“The next 3.5 months are a transition process together as one unit so that the legacy will stay true in the transition,” Mariash said.
Mariash and Basit Mustafa have started a new company, BAXLABS. Mariash explained:
“I am continuing to inspire the masses to be their best self. We are bringing that passion to everyone through a digital service that will become a daily asset to excite and drive them towards their goals to live their best life. We are still in the development phases, but you will be sure to see it on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2020.”
Mustafa currently owns a company called Voltaire that develops AI solutions for trial lawyers to help with jury selection and is also launching a new product called AirCounsel that will apply Voltaire’s existing AI to helping lawyers be more effective in client engagements, document management, and practice management.
Mariash said Kohl has dreamed of owning and managing a coffee business since high school. Kohl has worked for many years as a barista and manager of other coffeehouses and has been trained in craft coffee roasting.
“A coffeehouse is a great place to be a hub to gather and offer a craft coffee experience,” Kohl said. “I am really excited about continuing Stoked’s legacy and providing craft coffee to the masses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.