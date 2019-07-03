Hood River County Public Works crew cleans up the fallen oak on Mason Road in Pine Grove on June 27. Ty Erickson runs the front-loader, assisted by Travis Tremblay, foreground, with chainsaw, and Jordan Lee, cleaning up debris. The oak, 50 feet tall and four-feet wide at its base, knocked over two poles and pulled down lines, causing a brief outage affecting about 50 Hood River Electric Co-op customers. High winds and rain hit suddenly on The night of June 26, also knocking out poles and wires on Stadelman Drive in Odell.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hood River groups call for Sen. Chuck Thomsen to return to the Capitol or face recall attempt
- EEOC introduces sexual harassment suit against N. Bonneville, Carson resorts
- Wildfire west of Parkdale held at 85 acres; 20 percent contained, 10 percent control
- Heavy winds cause outages in Odell area
- Waterfront parking guide
- After rains, 1620 Road Fire mostly contained
- Cougar killed during incident in Cascade Locks
- A Mom With Pride: All relationships deserve balance, safety, and love
- Letters to the Editor for June 29
- Pacific Power announces plans to shut off power during extreme fire hazard weather
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- ‘Mentor’ Paul Koch receives bittersweet sendoff: ‘His time here has saved the community’ of Cascade Locks
- Sahale Lodge rising at Meadows: ‘Butterfly roof’ building on track for late 2020 opening
- Columbia River In-Lieu and Treaty Fishing Access Sites Improvement Act passes U.S. Senate
- Entertainment Update, July 3 edition
- Ed Weathers takes the helm at Duckwall Fruit
- Independence day ignitions: What’s behind the fireworks for the Fourth
- Sea lion ‘lethally removed’ from Hood River Marina
- POLICE LOG: June 23 to 29
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.