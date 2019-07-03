B5 storm, mason road.JPG

Hood River County Public Works crew cleans up the fallen oak in the Pine Grove area June 27.

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River County Public Works crew cleans up the fallen oak on Mason Road in Pine Grove on June 27. Ty Erickson runs the front-loader, assisted by Travis Tremblay, foreground, with chainsaw, and Jordan Lee, cleaning up debris. The oak, 50 feet tall and four-feet wide at its base, knocked over two poles and pulled down lines, causing a brief outage affecting about 50 Hood River Electric Co-op customers. High winds and rain hit suddenly on The night of June 26, also knocking out poles and wires on Stadelman Drive in Odell.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.