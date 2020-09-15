The Dalles-Wasco County Library has been offering “Storytime in The Park,” a face-to-face — at a distance — outdoor story time for families. “Since late March, we have been doing virtual storytime, which has been a great success, but Storytime in the Park has allowed us to visit with our patrons in a safe setting practicing social distancing,” said Mary Pastrana, program and outreach coordinator for the library. Parents and children are invited to join in person, or watch on Facebook live if they can’t get out. “These storytimes include songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories. Adult participation is encouraged, especially when we do the hokey pokey, because that is what it’s all about,” Pastrana said. Storytime in the Park occurs Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. located in City Park, located at Fifth and Union streets, weather permitting.
