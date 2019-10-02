Beginning summer 2020, schools will see a historic investment in education, thanks to the Student Success Act passed by the Oregon Legislature last spring.
Next summer, Hood River County School District stands to gain additional resources to support class size reduction, increased instructional time, student health and safety needs, and well-rounded instruction.
“We are so grateful for this renewed commitment to our students from the Oregon Legislature, and the opportunity to address chronic challenges we experience in classrooms and you see in news headlines,” said Superintendent Sara Hahn-Huston in a press release. “Over the last 27 years of my career in education, I’ve watched school budgets erode while we ask educators to do more with less. I experienced this as a teacher, principal and district office administrator. We look forward to the opportunity to partner with our community to strengthen how we support students.”
In its first phase of planning for this new investment, the school district is launching a campaign this month to collect community input.
The district is specifically looking for an assessment from families, community members and staff on what is working well and what must improve in the following areas: student mental and behavioral health, addressing disparities based on race or disability, and improving teaching and learning conditions.
Learn more about how the Student Success Act will affect Hood River County School District by attending the Oct. 10 community conversation at Hood River Valley High School from 6 to 7 p.m., or visit hoodriver.k12.or.us/student-success-act.
