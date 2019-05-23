“Enough of mass shootings,” writes Jonathan Jones in “Blood Shed,” his contribution to an art display at Hood River Valley High School that addresses a wide range of social concerns and current events, ranging from climate change and drug abuse to inequality and body perception.
Teacher Matthew Gerlick worked with the students in the Craft Lab class, and what emerged is juxtaposed writings and prints created by the students.
‘Blood Shed’
By Jonathan Jones
This artwork shows that this is the harsh reality that students have to face. People have had enough with school shootings. They want to be able to be safe. Schools across the world are feeling the effect of having shootings. They are trying to reach out for funding. Kids just want to be safe. Kids don’t want to go to school with kevlar inserts in their backpack. It’s a parent’s nightmare to not be able to protect their kid from a tragic event, especially from a place that is supposed to be safe.
“Her biggest fear is a school shooting,” one (Parkland) parent said of her daughter. “She is always begging me to be home-schooled because she was scared of this.”
This statement shows how kids fear for their lives when they go to school. The government accepts the backlash for school shootings. I have yet to see regulations. I have yet to see laws passed and I have yet to see any action. Government officials sit in their high-rises and accept the payoffs to move the gun regulations to a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.