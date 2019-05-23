“Enough of mass shootings,” writes Jonathan Jones in “Blood Shed,” his contribution to an art display at Hood River Valley High School that addresses a wide range of social concerns and current events, ranging from climate change and drug abuse to inequality and body perception.

Teacher Matthew Gerlick worked with the students in the Craft Lab class, and what emerged is juxtaposed writings and prints created by the students.

Craft Lab Hood River Valley High School students’ works make powerful statements about political, social and cultural topics, such as Jonathan Jones’ “Blood Shed,” published below.

Meanwhile, also on this page, middle schooler Emma Titus employs skillful words to address the topic of school violence.

In coming editions, Hood River News will publish other examples of what the Craft Lab students had to say through their words and prints.

“The project spoke towards students’ voices and social justice issues students feel passionate about,” teacher Matthew Gerlick wrote. “The project started by looking at social justice print makers and talking about social issues. Students picked an issue that bothered them, conducted research on the issue, and made a printed relief carving from linoleum of their issue and create an artist’s statement that related to their convictions using evidence and personal voice.”

‘Blood Shed’

By Jonathan Jones

This artwork shows that this is the harsh reality that students have to face. People have had enough with school shootings. They want to be able to be safe. Schools across the world are feeling the effect of having shootings. They are trying to reach out for funding. Kids just want to be safe. Kids don’t want to go to school with kevlar inserts in their backpack. It’s a parent’s nightmare to not be able to protect their kid from a tragic event, especially from a place that is supposed to be safe.

“Her biggest fear is a school shooting,” one (Parkland) parent said of her daughter. “She is always begging me to be home-schooled because she was scared of this.”

This statement shows how kids fear for their lives when they go to school. The government accepts the backlash for school shootings. I have yet to see regulations. I have yet to see laws passed and I have yet to see any action. Government officials sit in their high-rises and accept the payoffs to move the gun regulations to a later date.

Enough of mass shootings.