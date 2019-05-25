What’s your pleasure this summer?

Next session of Junior Get Ready Golf Camp comes up June 1.

Want to get involved in theater? June 1 is the deadline to pick up CDs and scripts for the Summer Musical Theater Workshops by Teddy Meyer.

Junior Magic summer season pass takes effect June 7 at Hood River Hobbies.

Youth Cheerleading starts June 13. “Hands-on engineering” camps start June 19, the day after the school year’s final instruction day.

Details about these and other kid-friendly pursuits, many starting up before the end of school, can be found in the Community Education catalog.

Parents, the catalog is full of information about summer events, camps and programs of interest to children, as well as people of all ages, and includes sailing, swimming and art.

Want to be inside? Outside?

Also of interest, GorgeMakerSpace bootcamps, Inventathon and robotics classes, and more than one mountain bike camp opportunity.

Community Ed’s own Summer Day Camps for kids K-5 start as early as June 24, and are always popular, so sign up soon.