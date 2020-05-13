The Hood River County School District and Superintendent Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston announced today, May 13, that she is resigning at the conclusion of the 2019/2020 school year, according to a district press release.
In a statement to the district staff, Dr. Hahn-Huston said, “I wanted to let you know that I will be resigning my position at the end of the year so we can relocate to be closer to family who need our support at this time.” Hahn-Huston further stated, “As I spent time getting to know students, parents, staff, and community members, I’ve had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed watching student learning and high-quality teaching unfold inside and outside of our school walls.”
“The district and the superintendent will begin transitioning leadership at the end of the 2019/2020 school year to ensure continuity and maintain our focus on student achievement and staff support,” said Board Chair Chrissy Reitz.
To facilitate Dr. Hahn-Huston’s relocation, the district announced that Neely Kirwan, director of curriculum and instruction, will be taking over day-to-day operations and will serve in this capacity until June 30.
The district will announce by the end of June an interim Superintendent to serve for the 2020/2021 school year, said the press release.
“We want to assure families, staff and the entire Hood River County community that we are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible as we continue preparing for the 2020/2021 school year,” said Reitz.
