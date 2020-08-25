A collaborative partnership among several Gorge organizations, including The Next Door, One Community Health, and local health departments, has sparked #Esencial. The campaign is meant to remind us how important migrant and seasonal farmworkers are to our food industry and community and to keep them from being stigmatized during the COVID-19 pandemic, said a Next Door, Inc., press release. “Stand in solidarity with Gorge farmworkers — an essential part of our community,” continued the press release. “Look for banners (like that above) with art by Edith Belman, throughout the Gorge.” One such banner is currently displayed in front of the offices of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. To see more, like and follow Esencial Gorge on Facebook and Instagram.Photo courtesy of Next Door, Inc

