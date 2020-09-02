SweetHeart Bake Shop is leaving The Dalles — but they’re not shutting down. The shop will relocate to central Coos Bay, so that owners Jason and Amiee Blevins and their son, Cameron, can be closer to family.
“This location is in one of my favorite spots in Coos Bay growing up,” said Aimee. “Our move is only due to family. Business was good.”
The Blevins are also implementing a change in business concept with the move, making the switch from cake creation to made-to-order mini donuts and affogatos, with a full espresso bar, “kind of like Pip’s Original Donuts in Portland,” said Amiee. The donuts and ice cream will all be homemade with original recipes, Aimee said, utilizing local ingredients and a local coffee roaster.
“We’re only changing our concept due to, again, family, and that the wedding cakes and so on would be too much for just myself and Jason,” said Amiee.
SweetHeart Bake Shop first opened in the historic Edward French House on Liberty Street in April 2017. The Berkins announced in July that the shop would be closed until mid-August, and they announced via Facebook that the shop would be relocating to Coos Bay.
“The Dalles was the heart of our business,” said Amiee. “The house, we fell in love with within 5 minutes of entering the front door. We spent days wandering local businesses, meeting the locals to get a feel and, well again, we fell in love. The Dalles has such big heart, welcoming and friendly. We knew it was the right place for our family and little bake shop and we were right.
“We will forever be changed from our time in The Dalles. It will always have a special place in our hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.