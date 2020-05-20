A 22-year-old The Dalles man accidentally fatally shot himself early on Sunday, May 10, according to The Dalles Police Department.
The man’s father called police at 2:56 a.m. and reported his son shot himself, said TDPD Sergeant Doug Kramer. The police asked that the deceased man’s name not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy. The man was hosting a party at his house and was intoxicated, Kramer said.
“He had been showing them a handgun that he had and he accidentally shot himself during that time. He thought the gun was unloaded, that’s what the witnesses said, he even relayed that to them,” Kramer said. After the shooting, one witness stayed at the residence, but told three others to leave “just because he was concerned for the family and their reaction to what happened,” Kramer said. Police found those three on Snipes Street.
Kramer said two of the witnesses received threats from family members of the deceased man, but to his knowledge, the threats have ended. “I know the family’s hurting, I know in circumstances where things like this happen, they’re angry and say things they don’t mean sometimes,” Kramer said. He understood of the threats that it was “more of a why did you let him drink so much, more of an anger at the circumstances in the first place.”
