Police and fire responded to two disparate incidents Monday resulting in Lifeflight helicopters carrying injured people to hospitals in Portland.

The first involved an apparent vehicle pursuit on Highway 30 just west of The Dalles, at about 10:20 a.m. and the second was an accident at Mt. Hood Meadows involving a snowboarder, shortly before noon.

The Dalles Police are investigating the high-speed crash on Highway 30, which happened at milepost 61 near Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, and apparently resulted in the vehicle rolling over into a ditch after traveling about 90 miles per hour. Oregon State Police and Wasco County Sheriff deputies also responded.

At Meadows, a snowboarder was transported by Lifeflight after hitting a low-lying “compression” area, and two others suffered facial and leg injuries after falling in the compression. They were treated at the Meadows resort clinic, and did not require transport, said Meadows spokesman Dave Tragethon.

The airlifted victim, a 38-year-old male, suffered an apparent chest injury, but was responsive by the time the helicopter arrived, according to Tragethon. The man was transferred as a precaution, he said.

Parkdale Chief Mike McCafferty responded with Parkdale paramedic Amanda Butler.

“We had other agencies dispatched because we did not have the personnel to respond to all that,” McCafferty said, referring to the initial three-injury report. Hood River Fire Department was alerted and was about to respond but was able to return to station when it became apparent only one victim needed air transport, according to McCafferty. He said AMR, a private ambulance from Boring, also responded to the scene.

The Dalles Police Department said in a press release that at approximately 10:05 a.m., an officer with The Dalles Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the City of The Dalles. As the officer initiated his overhead lights, the vehicle refused to pull over and led Officers on a pursuit. The vehicle proceeded westbound through the downtown area then onto Highway 30.

The vehicle led officers to the Rowena interchange and continued westbound. Officers terminated the pursuit shortly after, which included turning off their sirens and overhead lights. There were two officers involved with the pursuit.

One officer continued westbound at normal speeds and approximately a mile after terminating the pursuit, came across the vehicle laying on its top. The single occupant had been ejected and was laying several feet from the vehicle. Lifeflight was activated and the driver was transported to a Portland area hospital.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation.