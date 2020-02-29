pFriem Family Brewing, Ferment Brewing and Logsdon Farmhouse Ales won honors at the sixth annual Oregon Beer Awards, held Feb. 18 at Revolution Hall in Portland.
pFriem brought home four medals: three golds and one silver medal: Gold for Flanders Blonde, Gold for Citrus Zest IPA, Silver for Triple IPA and Gold for Pilsner.
Logsdon Farmhouse Ales’ Deep River Blues won bronze in the Fruited Mixed Culture Beers category.
Ferment was awarded a bronze medal its Ferment Bière de Garde in the Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers, and Traditional Brett Beers category.
“We are thrilled and honored to have Bière de Garde recognized in such a broad category. It made it an especially wonderful experience to receive the medal on stage with Upright Brewing and our dear friends from Zoiglhaus,” said Dan Peterson, brewmaster at Ferment Brewing Co.
Ferment Bièrede Garde is currently pouring on draft in the brewery’s tasting room; the brewery plans on releasing it in bottle conditioned 500 ml packaging for the first time later this month.
The Oregon Beer Awards, billed as the Academy Awards for Oregon Beer. celebrates the state’s top beers in 30 categories, and honors Oregon’s exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in 11 additional categories. It is the only double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon. A panel of 81 professional brewers, cicerones, journalists and other beer experts judged this year’s 1,260 submitted beers.
Double Mountain celebrates 13th anniversary
On March 14, Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery will set up a circus tent and close Third Street for the block in front of the brewery to celebrate 13 years since its founding.
Double Mountain fill the taps with brews and has lined up a series of bands, highlighted by Dirty Revival.
It all starts at 11 a.m. and runs into the evening. Also on stage: The Quick and Easy Boys, Cascade Crescendo, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters, and opening with The Night Farmers, featuring lead brewer Matt Coughlin.
Four bars will be serving up a total of twenty eight different Double Mountain beers and ciders, with many of them from the brewers’ reserve. The souvenir mugs will be filled with half and full pours, creating a variety tasting options. Additionally, pizza by-the-slice will be available for quick eats. Admission is $5 for adults, souvenir glass included, and kids get in free if accompanied by a parent, until 9 p.m.
‘No better combo’
Escaping our attention last fall was the national mention Double Mountain received from Men’s Journal Magazine’s feature in the October 2019 edition, “New-Look Breweries.” Double and two other breweries ranked tops in the country in a sidebar on pubs with great pizza and beer combinations. Jackie D’s Public House in Athens, Ohio and Zero Gravity Craft Brewpub in Burlington, Vt. were the other two. Of Double, the writers wrote: “Hop-forward pale ales and IPAs excel alongside original pizzas like the Truffle Shuffle — a white pie with mozzarella and truffle oil-marinated mushrooms — at this Hood River institution.”
