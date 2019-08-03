pFriem Family Brewing takes over Waterfront Park amphitheater Aug. 3 from 4-9 p.m. for the brewery’s eighth anniversary party.
The event is all-ages and free and open to the public. Guests should bring low lawn chairs and blankets — no umbrellas, please. Bring sun protection and a refillable water bottle. The park is also served by the weekend Pink Trolley, which is free.
Ural Thomas and the Pain headlines the music. There’ll be kids entertainment and food available for purchase along with pFriem beer. At least one new beer will be unveiled for the occasion.
Opening act will be Haley Johnsen at 4 p.m. Jenny Don’t And The Spurs take the stage at 5:45 p.m.
Food trucks will be Hit the Spot, ASH Woodfired, Let’s Roll Pdx and Gorge Ice Cream.
64 Oz. moves to Oak St.
64 Oz. taproom completed its move last week to 208 Oak St., formerly The Wearhouse.
The new space is the same size as the original Third Street location, which opened in 2016. Look for the same outdoor seating, and updated indoor cafe table seating and a custom bar built from wood taken from the Union Building project.
Double Mtn. teams with Barley Brown
With a new West Coast IPA, Double Mountain Brewery’s collaboration with Barley Brown’s — Coyote Sunset — is spot on the mark for the dry beers both breweries enjoy, notes Hames Ellerbee of Double Mountain in a press release.
Double-dry hopped Coyote Sunset is available in refillable 500ML bottles and on draft throughout the Northwest. (6.7 percent ABV 45 BU). Collaborating with Barley Brown’s melds two beer centric minds — Tyler Brown of the Baker City brewery and Double Mountain founder Matt Swihart, who added, “The color of this West Coast IPA reflects the gaze of a coyote staring at you as the sun sets on the high desert of Oregon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.