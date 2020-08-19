The Dalles Kiwanis Club strives to help kids grow and succeed. It’s at the heart of everything they do, but none of it is possible without the support of the community.
“For 64 years, The Dalles Kiwanis has sponsored the annual Steak Feed at Sorosis Park,” said a Kiwanis press release. “The tradition is a significant event that brings our community together, while raising necessary funds to support our local children and families.
“Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Steak Feed has been canceled.”
With help from the community, countless children have benefited from The Kiwanis’ projects, said the press release. Club members engage in and support a variety of local programs and projects that make a difference, including:
- Wasco County Library Summer Reading Program
- Community Backpack Program and Community Meals
- Challenger’s Little League
- The Dalles Middle School Builder’s Club and The Dalles High School Key Club
- The Dalles High School scholarships
- The Dalles Art Center youth scholarships
- Salvation Army holiday bell ringing and toy drive
- Wasco County First Book and Head Start books
- Community parade organization, including the Cherry Festival and Starlight Parades
- Improvements at Klindt Cove Kiwanis Park and Sorosis Park
“Your local Kiwanis Club eagerly looks forward to bringing the Steak Feed back to our wonderful community next year. Until then, if you feel inspired to ensure the survival of the projects listed above, please consider giving a gift.”
The Dalles Kiwanis Club is a registered 501c3 organization, Tax ID no. 46-0509214. Because you will not receive any goods or services in exchange for your donation, the entire amount is tax deductible. Send donations to The Dalles Kiwanis Club Foundation, P.O. Box 604, The Dalles, OR 97058-0604.
