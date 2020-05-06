The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging and transforming every system to meet the needs of the people: Healthcare, housing, education, even food.
Up until recently, most of us could go to the grocery store and find what we needed to nourish ourselves. But due to product shortages, panic shopping, shrinking incomes, and increasing prices, more families than ever in our community can’t put food on their tables. For those who are struggling with food security, it’s a terrifying thought: How do I feed myself and my family? Even potatoes, a food that’s versatile, filling, and inexpensive, are flying off the shelves.
The Next Door’s Raices Cooperative Farm is forging the future of food security by taking it back to our farming roots. For over a decade, Raices (the Spanish word for Roots) has offered accessible farmland, growing and preservation education, and produce sales opportunities for Spanish-speaking community members in the Gorge.
In this time of uncertainty, Raices is more important than ever. Families who participate enjoy:
- The ability to grow chemical-free fruits and vegetables for their own families.
- The financial benefits of selling what they grow.
- The mental and emotional benefits of connecting with nature and participating in an outdoor activity.
- The continued (socially distant) interaction between participants that provides vital human connection.
You can ensure the survival of the Raices program today:
- A gift of $25 could provide enough compost for a Raices family to have a hearty growing season.
- A gift of $50 can provide the farm with much needed irrigation system repairs.
- A gift of $100 could provide the Raices greenhouse with irrigation water for an entire month.
Do you need plants for your own garden? Order your chemical-free plant starts, grown by Raices farmers, online and pick them up at the farm located on the Hood River heights. Now through May 8, visit nextdoorinc.org/plantsale to browse the selection and place your order. All proceeds from the annual Plant Sale support the Raices program.
