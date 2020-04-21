The anxiety we’re all feeling is real. The COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful, overwhelming and disheartening. For those who are already prone to experiencing anxiety, it can be devastating.
Before the outbreak, Jamie and her family were living quite happily. Her partner had a good job as a mechanic, their 2-year-old daughter had just started attending daycare, and they had a safe and stable place to live through The Next Door.
Meanwhile, because of the support Jamie was receiving, she was gaining new confidence in herself and wanted to start working toward her own goals. Because of her history of anxiety, Jamie had previously found it nearly impossible to envision herself being successful.
Jamie started volunteering at a local nonprofit and feeling a new sense of purpose. She also started working toward her GED, something she never thought she’d be able to do.
When COVID-19 hit, Jamie’s daughter’s daycare was forced to close, putting Jamie’s volunteer work and GED course on hold. The heightened level of fear and loss of control have caused Jamie’s anxiety to resurface. Even after the world returns to “normal,” will Jamie continue on her path toward self-improvement, or will all the progress she’s made be lost?
The support and guidance Jamie receives from The Next Door may look different right now — phone check-ins and Skype visits — but it’s more important than ever.
In the weeks and months ahead, the economic down-turn caused by this pandemic could mean the services young people like Jamie rely on are lost. You are vital to the survival of these services. Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate today to support your Next Door neighbors’ needs and become a sustaining monthly donor. A recurring gift of even $10 per month is a gift of hope for youth like Jamie who have lost hope.
For more information, contact the Development Department at The Next Door at 541-386-6665.
