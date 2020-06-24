Mid-Columbia Medical Center is permanently closing The Spa at Water’s Edge in The Dalles. The spa has been closed since mid-March as part of the statewide coronavirus shutdown.
Like healthcare organizations across the country, MCMC has been significantly impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing a decline in revenue at the same time it has confronted increased pandemic-related costs, according to a press release.
“As we have begun the process of reopening our many service lines, we have made the difficult decision to keep The Spa closed permanently,” said Dennis Knox, president and CEO of MCMC. “With our recent financial losses related to COVID-19, we simply aren’t able to continue to support this business line; however, we remain committed to offering a holistic approach to healthcare that empowers patients and their families.”
Consistent with the hospital’s Planetree philosophy of care — which emphasizes the need to address a person’s intellectual, environmental, emotional, and spiritual concerns in addition to their physical needs — MCMC will continue to offer alternative therapies to inpatients as well as patients of the Celilo Cancer Center at MCMC.
With the spa closure, 15 positions at MCMC are affected. The hospital is giving impacted workers priority access to apply for non-licensed job postings at MCMC. Information on The Spa gift cards will be released in the very near future.
