On April 7, a third case of COVID-19 was identified in a Hood River County resident.
According to a press release provided by Patricia Elliot, RN, Hood River County Health Department director, the person has been self-isolating while waiting for their testing results. This case is an employee of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and last worked on March 26.
“Hood River County Health Department is in close contact with the infected person, and is working to notify identified contacts in our community,” said the press release. “For the protection and privacy of this individual, no further information will be released per ORS 433.008(2) and 433.138.
“Please remember that if you were in contact with this person, we will be contacting you. If you have visited the hospital, it is no more of a risk than if you were in a grocery store or other public setting.”
Elliott recommends that everyone continue to monitor themselves and stay home if they are not feeling well for any reason.
“There are most certainly unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community,” said the press release. “Please stay home, stay safe, and maintain social distancing. As we have seen in other communities throughout the state, more cases will likely be identified in the coming days as increased testing continues. If you are sick, with even mild symptoms of any kind, please protect our community and self-isolate at home. The social distancing measures ordered by Gov. Kate Brown, and by our local officials, will help slow the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Recommended safety measures include:
- Wash hands with soap and water frequently
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands
- Maintain social distancing (at least 6-feet) and avoid crowded areas
For more information about COVID-19 visit:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Hood River County Health Department, 541-386-1115, www.co.hood-river.or.us (follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department)
- Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge, www.getreadygorge.com
***
Hoy, 7 abril, ha sido identificado el tercer caso de COVID-19 en un residente del Condado de Hood River. Esta persona ha estado auto-aislada mientras esperaba los resultados de la prueba. Este caso es un empleado del Hospital Memorial Providencia de Hood River y trabajo por última vez el día 26 de Marzo, del 2020. El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Hood River está en contacto cercano con la persona infectada, y está trabajando para notificar a los contactos identificados en nuestra comunidad. Para la protección y privacidad de este individuo no se divulgará más información por ORS 433.008(2) y 433.138.
Por favor recuerde que sí estuvo en contacto con esta persona nosotros nos comunicaremos con usted. Si usted visito el hospital no es más riesgoso que si haya estado en una tienda de comestibles u otro lugar público. Sin duda hay casos no identificados y asintomáticos en nuestra comunidad. Por favor quédese en casa, quédese seguro y mantenga distanciamiento social. Como hemos visto en otras comunidades en el estado, es probable que se identifiquen más casos en los próximos días a medida que continúan aumentando las pruebas. Si está enfermo, incluso con síntomas leves de cualquier tipo, por favor proteja nuestra comunidad y este auto-aislado en casa. Las medidas de distanciamiento social ordenadas por la Gobernadora Kate Brown y por los oficiales locales, ayudaran a retrasar la propagación de este virus tan peligroso.
Todos deberían:
- Lavar las manos con jabón y agua frecuentemente
- Evitar tocar sus ojos, nariz, o boca con sus manos
- Mantener distanciamiento social (por lo menos 6 pies) y evitar áreas aglomeradas
- En la mayoría de los casos se recuperará sin intervención médica
- Si tiene preguntas, hable con su proveedor medico (en lugar de llegar sin previo aviso)
- Si tiene dificultad en respirar y/o cualquier otra emergencia médica grave, hable al 911.
- Centros de Control de Enfermedades y Prevención, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Hood River County Health Department, 541-386-1115, www.co.hood-river.or.us
