Visitors mixed with locals at the annual Hard Pressed Cider Fest on Stadelman Drive in Odell on Saturday.

New ciders for the event included Red Fleshed Rose from Double Mountain in Hood River and Hop Y’All from Runcible in Mosier.

More than 3,000 people attended the fifth annual event, with 1,800 pre-sale tickets — 300 more than last year.

“It is our first time (at Cider Fest) and we’re celebrating our eighth anniversary,” said Jason and Crystal Garner of Portland.

The Chamber of Commerce and its parking crew, Hood River Lions, opened up an additional parking area as cider-drinkers flocked to the grounds.

Music included sets from rockabililly specialists The Boxcar Stringband and eight-piece folk-fusion band the Van Rontens.

Clear skies and prominent nearby orchard blossoms provided the backdrop for access to over 50 ciders — pear, apple, cherry, even pineapple and cucumber, plus a range of food, arts and crafts, a climbing wall and a kids play area.

Folks who brought dogs had a place to keep Rex and Muffin other than the car, as Kelsey Scroggins and crew from Hood River’s KAS Animal Care and Training provided pens, crates and companionship.