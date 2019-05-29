The presence was felt Monday of those not present at the Memorial Day observance in Hood River.
About 125 people, of all ages, gathered in the tree-lined oval commons that is the Bud Collins Veterans’ Walk of Honor at Idlewilde Cemetery. The annual event, organized by Idlewilde and the American Legion, features speeches, special music, presentation of wreaths, and the reading of the new names on the Walk of Honor.
Since its founding 12 years ago, the Walk of Honor ranks have grown from the original eight to 277 names.
“Memorial Day is a living memory of men and women, which we honor each and every year,” said Idlewilde sexton Bob Huskey.
“We gather to pay our respect for what they gave to the cause of freedom and the American way of life,” said Commander Carl Casey, Hood River American Legion.
“I am humbled to be standing here surrounded by the growing number of plaques on the Walk Honor, celebrating our local veterans, some of whom paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” Casey said.
“This done to respect all those who served and died for our country,” Huskey said. “May your Memorial Day be filled with memories of peace and may we always remember ‘God Bless America.’ Because of them, our lives are free, the nation lives. Because of them, our whole world is blessed.”
Mary Jo Perron read “Flanders Field,” and music was courtesy of the Tune-Ups male vocal quartet and Hood River Valley High School band, led by Dan Kenealy. Nick Kirby recited the poem, “Old Ragged Flag.”
The congregation took two moments of silence as the planes made their ceremonial fly-over from Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum.
“As the memorial flags flutter, to the north, south, east and west, let us take a little time in our busy lives and busy days and not just wait until Memorial Day, but to give recognition and remember those loved ones each and every day,” Huskey said.
Quoting John 15:13, Casey said, “Greater love has no one than this, that one may lay down his life for his friends.”
Casey said, “I talk with veterans every day and I see some who are young, some old, some strong and some wrinkled and feeble, yet every time I meet them, they are always so proud of the country they have served and the people they have served.”
