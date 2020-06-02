The recall effort against Sen. Chuck Thomsen has failed. Chief petitioner Lara Dunn of Hood River said Monday said COVID restrictions impeded efforts to gather enough signatures by the June 2 deadline. She said signature gatherers collected 2,600 signatures in just a few short weeks.
“We were on track to gather the required 9,025 signatures, well ahead of the June 2 deadline,” Dunn said. “However, because of the restrictions required to keep Oregonians safe during the COVID-19 crisis, in-person signature gathering had to stop abruptly, and it became impossible to maintain our pace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.