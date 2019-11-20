Angel Reyes Borton, Gladys Rivera and former Council Member Susan Johnson, have applied for the vacant position on Hood River City Council.
The deadline to apply was Nov. 18.
Former Hood River City Council member Peter Cornelison had expressed public interest last week in applying and was mentioned as a possible applicant in the Nov. 16 edition.
Cornelison has since said he will not apply. Also, another Hood River resident had submitted his application to City Hall but rescinded it because of a schedule conflict on Dec. 9.
That’s the date city council will interview for the position — the open seat vacated this fall when Kate McBride was appointed to fill out the term of mayor.
Former mayor Paul Blackburn resigned in August because he moved to Washington, D.C.
The appointment is for fulfillment of the council term vacated by McBride when she was appointed mayor in September following the resignation of former mayor Paul Blackburn.
The term for this position expires in December 2020.
The council is scheduled to conduct its interviews on Dec. 9; if an appointment is made, the new council member would be sworn in and begin serving that night.
With McBride on the council are councilors Tim Counihan, Erick Haynie, Jessica Metta, Megan Saunders and Mark Zanmiller. Council’s next meeting will be Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.
