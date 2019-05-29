Thrive Hood River invites the public to their 42nd annual gathering on May 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, 211 Cascade Ave., Hood River.
Sam Diaz, community engagement director for 1000 Friends of Oregon, will be the keynote speaker with a talk entitled, “Do I Want that Torch? Reflections on Building a Bigger Tent and Broader Vision for Oregon’s Land Use Program.” His presentation will bring a fresh perspective about how our land use system empowers ordinary people to tackle some of the most challenging issues of our time like climate change and growing income inequality.
The evening will include a question and answer session on the most pressing local land use issues with Paul Blackburn, Hood River’s mayor, and Mike Oates, chair of Hood River County’s Board of Commissioners.
The event starts at 5 p.m with an informal social with appetizers and a no host bar. The presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Heather Staten, heather@thrivehoodriver.org or 541-490-5225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.