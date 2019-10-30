Six players scored one touchdown each as Hood River Valley High School rolled over the Milwaukie Mustangs Friday night in Milwaukie.
The 5-2 Eagles advance to a Class 5A playoff play-in game against Hillsboro at Liberty Stadium Friday in Hillsboro. The Eagles are seeded fourth in the Special District East, behind Parkrose, Pendleton and LaSalle; Hillsboro is seeded third in the Special District West, behind Wilsonville and Scappoose.
Tanner Fletcher continued his ground-game dominance at Milwaukie, knocking aside Mustangs with the help of his front line to the tune of 124 yards, one of those runs for a touchdown.
The Eagles lit up the Mustangs for four first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back.
Also scoring touchdowns were Trenton Hughes, Grayson Losee, Jake Page, Chad Muenzer and, in a break-away 63-yard catch, Tim Fletcher.
Four other running backs — Muenzer, Page, Zac Wells and Hunter Chamness — tallied between 40 and 64 yards each on the ground.
Wells played at quarterback the entire fourth quarter, to the delight of starter Ryan Gray (3 TD passes).
“We got contributions from so many guys. We are really doing this as a team,” Gray said.
Hillsboro next
Coach Caleb Sperry and his coaching staff will need to roll tape to get a sense of Hillsboro’s strengths and weaknesses, but he wants his own team to return fired up this week.
“We are not a four-seed team,” Sperry told the team after the game.
“We are way better than a four-seeded team. We gotta believe we are a good football team. We gotta prepared like a good football team on Monday,” Sperry said.
“This is playoff football. You’re there frothing at the mouth to get after it. It is time to put the work in. We have a great opportunity ahead of us. Time to get after it.”
