The Nov. 5 special election is on the horizon.
All ballots must be received by the Elections Office 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 5. Remember: Postmarks do not count.
Voting are Precincts 1, 2 and 3 — The City of Hood River for Protect our Parks initiative, 14-67 — and Precincts 4, 5 and 6 for West Side Fire District renewal of its Local Option tax.
If you have updated your registration after Sept. 23, you may receive two ballots.
Vote only the ballot with the green sticker on the front. Discard the other one.
If you have yet to turn in your ballot, you are advised NOT to mail it after Oct. 29, to avoid any chance of postal delay making your ballot too late to be counted.
Bring it to the sidewalk drop box at Sixth and State Street, County Administrative Building (the brick one) or to the Elections Office on the third floor.
Ballot basics
Sign your own ballot and only your own ballot, with the signature that matches your voter registration.
Be sure to sign the envelope holding your ballot, but first put your ballot inside the privacy sleeve provided.
If you have questions, call the Elections office at 541-386-1442.
