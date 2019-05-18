Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday in the May 21 Special Districts Election for Hood River County.

The wide-ranging ballot contains a race for school board, both Hood River and Cascade Locks port commissions, a six-way race for three positions on the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, and a pair of revenue measures placed on the ballot by the Hood River County Board of Commissioners.

As of press time, Hood River County voters who have not turned in their ballots are urged to do so by hand, rather than relying on the mail to get them into County Election’s hands in time for counting.

Voter turnout stood at 21.93 percent of registered voters as of Thursday, according to the County Elections Office.

Voting details

Drop-boxes are located in Hood River at the County Building, Sixth and State streets, and at Cascade Locks City Hall.

Important notes:

Sign only your own ballot. Do not sign anyone’s ballot but your own.

Make sure you place your ballot inside the provided secrecy sleeve.

Place the sleeve inside the mailing envelope, seal it and sign it.

Ballots must be received by the County Elections Department by 8 p.m. on May 21. Postmarks do not count.

On the ballot

Challengers Steven Shwiff and Loran Ayles are running against School Board Position 1 incumbent Chrissy Reitz, who is the current board chair.

Corinda Hankins-Elliott, Tom Scully and Brandi Sheppard are unopposed. Sheppard, appointed in 2017, is running to fill out the term left vacant with the resignation of former director Mark Johnson.

Kristi Chapman of Hood River and Michael B. Fox of Parkdale are running for Position 4 on the Port of Hood River Commission held by incumbent Brian Shortt, who chose not to run for re-election. Hoby Streich is unopposed in his re-election bid for Position 5.

All three Cascade Locks Port Commission posts have races, with Dave Lipps challenging Dean Bump, Hallie Ballou challenging Brad Lorang, and Aushwol Westley challenging John Stipan.

For Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Board, all of which are at-large positions, three challengers and three incumbents will vie for three positions: Peter Cornelison, Jeff Hunter and Suzanne Cross, and current board members Art Carroll, Michael McCarthy and Glenna Mahurin.

(Cross was incorrectly identified as an incumbent in the May 11 Hood River News.)

In the Wy’East Rural Fire District, voters are asked to fill two positions from a five-person field. They are: Larry Packer, Jeremy Cervantes, Chad Muenzer, Lyle Henage III and David Wood. This election fills a board vacancy.

County measures

14-65 — the County’s Local Option levy for up to $0.89 per $1,000 assessed value would be effective Jan. 1, 2020, and be in effect for a five-year period.

After five years, the levy would expire unless renewed by voters. The levy is intended to supplement the prepared food and beverage tax, so the money is intended to go towards services not covered by that tax — specifically: Public health, including funding for the OSU Extension services, Veterans’ services, school health services, family planning, medical examiner services and disease prevention services; and public safety, including juvenile rehabilitation, district attorney prosecution services, jail operations, law enforcement, animal control, courthouse security, civil deputy services, emergency management and funding for the school resource officer program.

14-66 — The 5 percent prepared food and beverage tax would be collected from purchasers of prepared food and drinks (excluding alcoholic beverages), served by restaurants, to-go sections of markets or delis and catering operators, all for “immediate consumption,” with some exceptions. This affects food and beverages served in restaurants, including takeout, to-go and delivered orders, salads from salad bars, dispensed soft drinks and coffee, and bakery products sold for immediate consumption

Prepared food in markets marked “for immediate consumption,” including premade items such as baked goods, sandwiches, hot food, fountain drinks and desserts, would also be subject to the tax, along with ice cream or other frozen desserts intended for immediate consumption.

Full ballot list

Columbia Gorge Community College: Position 3, four-year term — Randy Helm; Position 4, four-year term — Robin Feuerbacher, Tim Arbogast; Position 6, four-year term — Antonio Baptista

Mt. Hood Community College: Position 7, At-Large, four-year term — Tamie Tlustos-Arnold, LaVerne Lewis, Christine (Teena) Klawa-Ainslie; Position 6, At-Large four-year term — Diane C Noriega, Courtney Helstein

Columbia Gorge Education Service District: Director, Zone 6 — no candidate filed; Director, Zone 5, four-year term — Suze Nigl

Transportation District, four-year term — Lara Dunn, Robert E Brostoff, Leticia Valle

School Board Position 1, four-year-term — Stephen Shwiff, Chrissy Reitz, Loran Ayles; Position 3, four-year term — Corinda Hankins-Elliott; Position 5, four-year term — Tom Scully; Position 6, four-year-term — Brandi Sheppard, two-year unexpired

Parkdale Rural Fire District, four-year term — Steven A. Short, Jeanne M. Sreenan, John R. Gass

Westside Rural Fire District, four-year term — John W. Beeman, Mark Beam, Ed Weathers

Wy’East Rural Fire District, four-year term — Larry E. Packer, Jeremy Cervantes, Chad Muenzer, Murray “Lyle” Henage III, David Wood

Crystal Springs Water District, four-year term — Larry Brown, Michael L. McCafferty

Ice Fountain Water District, four-year term — Mark Russell, Brad Fowler

Hood River County Library District, four-year term — Jean Sheppard, Brian G. Hackett

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation, Board Member, four-year term — Peter B. Cornelison, Suzanne Cross, Art Carroll, Mike McCarthy, Glenna Mahurin, Jeff Hunter

Port of Cascade Locks Commission, four-year positions: Position 1 — John Stipan and Aushwol Westley; Position 2— Hallie Ballou and Brad Lorang; Position 3 —Dean Bump and David Lipps

Port of Hood River, Commission, four-year positions: Position 4 — Kristi Chapman and Michael B Fox; Position 5 — Hoby Streich

Odell Sanitation District, four-year term — Richard Sohler

Parkdale Sanitation District, two-year unexpired term — Terry J. Stanley, Brian Connors

Parkdale Sanitation District, four-year term — Ellisa Fellows